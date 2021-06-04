New GrabFood delivery riders have to complete two-day training programme

SINGAPORE - New delivery riders joining GrabFood from July will be required to take part in a two-day training programme, which will cover topics such as the sharing of public paths and defensive riding.

Meanwhile, existing GrabFood riders are encouraged to sign up for the programme. It will be fully funded for GrabFood riders.

The programme is jointly developed by Grab, Asian Detours (AD), ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP). Trainers from AD, CDC and NP will conduct the lessons.

Grab said on Friday (June 4) that the programme aims to improve service standards and food hygiene, as well as increase understanding of occupational safety for food delivery riders.

On occupational safety, Grab said the programme will also cover areas such as how to balance with a delivery load and riding techniques based on the attendee's mode of delivery. Most riders use either motorcycles, bicycles or electric bicycles.

It said that the programme is structured to align with the requirements of the mandatory online theory test for riders of electric bicycles.

Grab managing director of deliveries, Ms Xinwei Ngiam, said its pool of food delivery riders has been growing in line with the growing demand for food delivery services, as more consumers stay home.

She said the programme will help to ensure consistent and quality service from all Grab delivery riders.

Meanwhile, CDC chief executive Lim Tien Hock said it is pleased to be able to conduct training on defensive riding for food delivery riders.

"We have tailored the training to help the riders hone their riding skills and improve the handling of road situations, and we look forward to enhancing the safety of the riders, road users and the community," he said.

SkillsFuture will fund between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of the training fees, and Grab will pay the remaining amount for its riders.

Non-GrabFood delivery riders who are interested can also sign up for the programme and pay for it using their SkillsFuture credits.

The move to improve delivery riders' safety awareness comes amid growing safety concerns about cyclists on the roads.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat had said in April that a panel will review regulations for cyclists on the roads, and study whether theory tests and licences should be required.