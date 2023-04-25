New formula for calculating train, bus fares: What this means for passengers

SINGAPORE - A new formula will be used to determine public transport fares, from 2023 to 2027. The review is typically conducted by the Public Transport Council (PTC) every five years. The formula is used in the annual fare revision exercise to determine the maximum amount that bus and train fares can change after accounting for various factors that influence the operation of public transport services.

What’s new: The productivity contribution and the capacity adjustment factor

By design, the formula takes into account the cost of running public transport operations. This would include the core inflation rate, wage and energy costs.

In the updated formula, there are two new fixed components: the productivity contribution factor and capacity factor. They replace the network capacity factor (NCF) and productivity extraction factor which used to be variable components.

The change aims to reduce the chances of big swings in public transport fares for commuters.

New - Productivity contribution factor

The productivity contribution factor is fixed as a 0.1 per cent reduction to the overall fare adjustment. The PTC said that this is to “maintain the expectation for public transport operators to strive for continuous productivity improvements”. In other words, the operators have to find the needed efficiencies to offset against the 0.1 per cent revenue reduction.

This component replaces the productivity extraction factor, which was set at half of the productivity gains the operators have managed over the previous five years. This was set at 0.1 per cent for the 2018 to 2022 period, which was identical to the 2012 to 2016 period.

No more network capacity factor calculation

The capacity adjustment factor adds 1.1 per cent for the next five years to the fare review formula. This is an averaged figure to capture the growth in public transport network capacity between 2020 and 2026 spread over the period of 2023 to 2027, when the latest formula would apply.

The capacity adjustment factor replaces the network factor calculation (NCF), which was introduced when the fare review formula was reviewed in 2018.

NCF is a function of the amount of capacity in the public transport network and the user demand. Basically, if capacity increased faster than ridership, a higher fare hike would be allowed.

This became an issue when the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic sent ridership into a nosedive. In 2018, NCF accounted for 3.0 per cent of the fare increase. It was excluded from the 2021 fare review exercise as the dip in ridership meant that NCF worked out to be 50 per cent. The PTC said that this would have meant raising fares by approximately 60 cents before taking the other components into account.

It was also for this reason that NCF was excluded in the fare adjustment calculation for the 2022 exercise.

What does it mean for passengers?

Given that the three major components in the calculation: the core inflation rate, wage and energy costs have not shown signs of coming down in the coming months, it is likely that fares will go up.

For its part, the PTC said that the new formula will reduce big swings in bus and train fares from year to year. The PTC also has the deferred pay adjustment mechanism, which is able to shield commuters from the full brunt of increases resulting from the calculation.

In the latest fare review exercise, under the outgoing formula where the network capacity factor was actually excluded, the maximum fare increase was calculated to be 13.5 per cent but only 2.9 per cent - an average of an additional 1c per journey for half of Singaporeans - was granted. The remaining 10.6 per cent increase is said to be carried over to subsequent fare review exercises.