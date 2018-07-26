New common hotline launched for parking offences; parking wardens get new uniform

SINGAPORE - The public will be able to report all parking offences through a common hotline from Aug 1 this year.

Previously, members of the public had to contact the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) separately to report such offences.

The new hotline will be 1800-338-6622, said the three agencies in a joint statement on Thursday (July 26).

In addition, parking wardens will don a new uniform from Aug 1 - a dri-fit polo shirt and cargo pants.

The new uniform allows parking wardens to cope better with Singapore's hot and humid weather, and factors such as safety, durability and comfort were taken into consideration during the design process.

In another change also taking effect from Aug 1, Certis Cisco will be appointed to carry out enforcement against parking offences at public roads, and in Housing Board and URA carparks not equipped with the electronic parking system.

Currently, such enforcement is outsourced to different service providers.

Having a common service provider will enable closer coordination among the agencies, and help them respond better to public feedback on parking-related issues, the statement said.

The change will also allow parking wardens to be deployed more efficiently.

Electronic parking system service providers will continue to conduct enforcement against parking offences in the carparks they equip.