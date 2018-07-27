New common hotline for reporting parking offences

The public will be able to report all parking offences through a common hotline from Aug 1.

Previously, members of the public had to contact the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) separately to report such offences.

The new hotline will be 1800-338-6622, said the three agencies in a joint statement yesterday.

In addition, parking wardens will don a new uniform from Aug 1 - a dri-fit top and cargo pants.

The new uniform allows parking wardens to cope better with Singapore's hot and humid weather. Factors such as safety, durability and comfort were taken into consideration during the design process.

In another change taking effect on Aug 1, Certis Cisco will be appointed to carry out enforcement against parking offences on public roads, and in HDB and URA carparks not equipped with the electronic parking system.

Currently, such enforcement is outsourced to different service providers. Certis Cisco said the contract will last for three years.

Having a common service provider will enable closer coordination among the agencies, and help them respond better to public feedback on parking-related issues, the statement said.

Electronic parking system service providers will continue to conduct enforcement against parking offences in the carparks they equip.

Certis Cisco will be providing mobile enforcement vehicles that can scan and recognise vehicle number plates, and verify the car licence plates with side-mounted cameras.