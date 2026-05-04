New car-sharing service Flexar rolls out with 200 cars, 100 pickup and drop-off points

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Flexar has more than 200 vehicles and about 100 pickup and drop-off points across Singapore, from HDB blocks to hotels, hospitals and shopping centres.

SINGAPORE – A new point-to-point car-sharing service, Flexar, was launched on May 4 with more than 200 vehicles and about 100 pickup and drop-off points across Singapore.

The service replaces BlueSG’s earlier offering but keeps the same point-to-point model: Users can pick up a car from one location and return it at another.

Pickup and drop-off points are located mainly in residential areas in the central, northern, north-eastern and eastern parts of the island, including towns such as Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh.

Most pickup and drop-off points are located at Housing Board blocks, with additional locations at hotels such as lyf Bugis and Amara Singapore, healthcare facilities such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Raffles Hospital, as well as shopping and community spaces such as Katong Shopping Centre and Jalan Besar Sports Centre.

The company said it will add more vehicles and stations over time, with plans to expand the network across Singapore on a monthly basis. At full scale, the system is intended to support a much larger fleet across an islandwide network, said Flexar.

Unlike BlueSG, which operated only electric vehicles (EVs), Flexar’s fleet includes both electric and petrol cars. This allows the service to operate beyond areas with charging infrastructure and offer a wider mix of vehicles, it said.

The current fleet includes a range of models such as the Hyundai Avante, Honda Fit, Toyota Sienta and the electric Opel Corsa-e. The selection offers smaller cars for short trips, as well as larger vehicles for families or groups.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid driving licence and complete verification through Singpass. There are no membership or deposit fees. Payments can be made using credit or debit cards, as well as mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay .

Trips are charged using a per-minute pricing model, with rates varying based on the type of vehicle. The first five minutes are free, and the per-minute rate decreases the longer the vehicle is in use. Additionally, a platform fee of 99 cents applies to each rental.

Flexar groups its vehicles into three categories, each with varying per-minute rates based on the type of car. Smaller cars have the lowest starting rates, while larger vehicles like multi-purpose vehicles and sport utility vehicles cost more per minute.

The lowest tier, Essential, is priced at 67 cents per minute for trips between five and 20 minutes. The next tier, Everyday, costs 71 cents per minute for the same duration, while the highest tier, Elevate, is priced at 74 cents per minute.

The first 50km of each trip is not charged. Beyond this distance, users are charged 20 cents per kilometre.

For petrol and hybrid vehicles, a fuel surcharge may apply. This is charged per minute and reviewed weekly based on fuel prices. Fully electric vehicles do not incur this charge.

The fuel surcharge applies only when petrol prices exceed $3 per litre, and is charged on a per-minute basis for petrol and hybrid vehicles.

When pump prices are between $3 and $3.30, a charge of 1 cent per minute applies. This rises to 2 cents per minute when prices are between $3.30 and $3.60, and 3 cents per minute when prices exceed $3.60.

Users can choose to add a collision damage waiver (CDW), which lowers how much they would have to pay if the car is damaged or involved in an accident. It costs 2 cents per minute.

If a claim is made, users normally pay up to the insurance excess – the maximum amount they are liable for. On Flexar, this can be up to $16,000. With the CDW, the excess is reduced by $2,000.

Drivers do not need to refuel or charge the vehicles at the end of their trips, as this is handled by the operator.

Flexar said it began testing the service earlier in 2026 and attracted close to 10,000 registrations within two weeks during a beta phase.

The company also said it will continue making adjustments to the platform, including improvements to the booking process and clearer information on pickup and drop-off locations.