New bus terminal for Bukit Panjang opens on Jan 23

SINGAPORE - A new bus terminal for Bukit Panjang will open from Jan 23, according to a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority on Monday (Jan 4).

The Gali Batu Bus Terminal, located in Woodlands Road, replaces the Bukit Panjang Temporary Bus Park.

With the opening of the new terminal, services 75 and 184 will be extended to serve more commuters with two more pairs of bus stops along Woodlands Road.

Service 974 will loop at Bukit Panjang town centre and skip a bus stop along Upper Bukit Timah Road. The bus stop outside Bukit Panjang Station Exit A will allow for both boarding and alighting instead.

The bus terminal is built on the rooftop of the Gali Batu MRT depot.