New bus terminal for Bukit Panjang opening on Jan 23

A new bus terminal for Bukit Panjang will open from Jan 23, but passengers will not be able to use it just yet.

The Gali Batu Bus Terminal, located in Woodlands Road, replaces the Bukit Panjang Temporary Bus Park, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Monday.

It is built on the rooftop of the Gali Batu MRT depot - and is the second bus terminal to be constructed this way to optimise land use.

The first was the Tuas Bus Terminal which opened in 2017. It sits atop the Tuas MRT depot.

Unlike at the Tuas terminal, passengers will not yet be allowed to board or disembark at the new terminal after it has opened. An LTA spokesman said yesterday: "Gali Batu Bus Terminal has been designed with boarding and alighting facilities to serve developments around the bus terminal in future."

Currently, there are no residential developments nearby, although there are several light industries in the vicinity.

The LTA said that with the opening of the new terminal, bus services 75 and 184 will be extended to serve more commuters, with two more pairs of bus stops along Woodlands Road.



The new bus terminal is the second to be constructed this way to optimise land use. PHOTO: LTA/FACEBOOK



Service 974 will loop at Bukit Panjang town centre and skip a bus stop along Upper Bukit Timah Road. The bus stop outside Bukit Panjang train station's Exit A will allow for both boarding and alighting instead.

Christopher Tan