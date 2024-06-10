New bus services 86A, 86B to ply Jalan Kayu, Yio Chu Kang, Ang Mo Kio from June 24

Michelle Chin
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 01:15 PM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 01:15 PM

SINGAPORE - From June 24, new short-trip bus services 86A and 86B will ply Jalan Kayu, Yio Chu Kang and Ang Mo Kio.

Service 86A will start from the bus stop in Jalan Kayu, after Seletar Camp Gate, cover 18 bus stops en route and terminate in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, in front of Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

It will run only during the morning peak period on weekdays.

Service 86B will begin from the bus stop in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, opposite Yio Chu Kang MRT station, serve 16 stops and end in Jalan Kayu before Seletar Camp Gate.

It will run only during the evening peak period on weekdays.

Both services will not operate on weekends and public holidays.

