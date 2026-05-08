New bus service 684 to ply between Brickland, Bukit Batok West and CBD from June 15

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City Direct Service 684 will operate on weekdays during morning and evening peak periods.

Summarise

SINGAPORE – Commuters in the Brickland district and Bukit Batok West will have another bus service, City Direct Service (CDS) 684, to access the Central Business District from June 15. It will operate on weekdays during morning and evening peak periods.

SMRT Buses said on May 8 that the service will run from Keat Hong Link to Marina Bay in the morning, then loop back in the evening.

It will make two trips in the morning and two trips in the evening.

Trips start at 7.30am and 7.45am opposite Block 816A Keat Hong Link, and end at Marina Bay Financial Centre in Marina Boulevard. It will make stops in the city including after Capital Tower , 80 Robinson Road and The Sail.

In the evening, trips begin at 6.10pm and 6.25pm, and buses travel from Marina Bay Station to Block 816B Keat Hong Link. It includes central stops like UIC Building and after Straits Boulevard, both of which are close to Shenton Way MRT station.

CDS 684 then goes to Brickland Road and Bukit Batok West and ends at Keat Hong Link .

This new service comes as part of an announcement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Feb 9 to introduce six other new bus services in Tengah, Hougang, Sengkang, Punggol, Tampines Boulevard and Yishun East throughout 2026.

This was rolled out under the Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme, which has a $900 million budget to enhance the bus network from 2024 to 2031.