New bus 146 serving Bidadari residents to start on Feb 25

SINGAPORE – Bidadari residents will have a more convenient way to get to Woodleigh and Bartley MRT stations when SBS Transit launches bus service 146 on Feb 25.

The new bus service will operate daily in a loop between Bartley Road and Bidadari Park Drive from 6am to midnight.

Buses will run at a frequency of 12 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours, said SBS Transit on Jan 30.

It will serve 16 bus stops in Bartley Road, Upper Serangoon Road and Bidadari Park Drive.

SBS Transit said service 146 will ply Bartley Road and Bidadari Park Drive until the new Woodleigh Bus Interchange is completed.

A poster of the bus route showed that the service will be extended to Hougang Avenue 3 in future.

Responding to queries, a Land Transport Authority spokesman said service 146 will operate from the new Woodleigh Bus Interchange when it is operational.

Construction is currently under way and its opening timeline is being finalised, he added.

The underground bus interchange is located next to Woodleigh MRT station, and forms part of the Housing Board’s Woodleigh Village mixed-use development.

Unveiled in 2013, Bidadari estate consists of 12 Build-To-Order developments across four districts – Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh.

In May 2023, HDB said 6,418 of the 8,872 flats in the estate have been delivered, with the remaining 2,454 on track to be completed by 2025.

Residents living in Woodleigh told The Straits Times they welcomed the new bus service as they currently get to Woodleigh and Bartley MRT stations by walking.

Mr Aaron Choo, a tax manager, said it takes him about five minutes to walk to Woodleigh MRT from his home in Woodleigh Hillside.

The 32-year-old added: “If there is a new bus service, it would be a bonus.”

Other residents said they appreciate the new bus service because of the weather.

Maris Stella High School student Chan Jayu, 13, said he is looking forward to the new bus service, and added that he would take it often as he usually walks to the MRT stations or to school, which is near Bartley MRT.

Retiree John Yeo, who usually walks to the MRT stations, says the walk is inconvenient because he feels the shared path around the estate is narrow.

Mr Yeo, 62, said: “Having a bus would be helpful during rainy seasons since there is no shelter along the way.”