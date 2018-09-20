New $3.7m interactive gallery showcases future of transport

A new gallery is offering visitors the chance to drive a bus or work as a rail technician fixing track defects - just by wearing virtual reality headsets.

They can also turn city planner for a day and try their hand at solving urban commuting problems in a computer game which keeps the score on how happy residents are.

These are some of the interactive elements to be found in the $3.7 million SG Mobility Gallery, which was officially launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

The 1,000 sq m gallery, located at the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Hampshire Road office, has been completely overhauled from the previous Land Transport Gallery, which opened in 2008, and was last updated in 2013.

An LTA spokesman said: "With the development of the next Land Transport Master Plan under way, it is timely to launch the SG Mobility Gallery to provide a glimpse into the future of our land transport system as we engage the public on the future of our land transport system for 2040 and beyond."

The new SG Mobility Gallery will be open on Mondays to Fridays, from 9.30am to 5pm, and admission is free.

While the previous 700 sq m gallery focused largely on the development of Singapore's land transport, the new one takes on the future of Singapore's transport systems.

The LTA's efforts to use technology to make the transport system inclusive are also on display, and visitors can try tapping a senior citizen card to get extra green man time at a traffic junction, or use an RFID (radio frequency identification) card to walk through a hands-free fare gate.

Visitors can also enjoy short films about Singapore's land transport system at a panoramic theatre.

The new gallery opens to the public today.