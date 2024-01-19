Free exchange of Nets FlashPay cards at SimplyGo ticket offices postponed ‘until further notice’

SINGAPORE - A free exchange of Nets FlashPay cards for Nets Prepaid cards that was originally due to start on Jan 19 at public transport ticket offices has been postponed “until further notice”.

This planned exchange is part of a move by the authorities to phase out Nets FlashPay and some adult ez-link cards for public transport fare payments from June in preparation for a transition to SimplyGo, an account-based ticketing platform for bus and rail trips.

The free exchange was to have taken place between Jan 19 and July 18 at SimplyGo ticket offices in MRT stations and bus interchanges.

But in an update at midnight on Jan 18 to an earlier Facebook post, Nets, a payment firm, said: “Please be informed that the card exchange service for Nets FlashPay card provided at SimplyGo ticket offices is temporarily unavailable until further notice.”

It did not state when the exchange would become available.

When The Straits Times visited the SimplyGo ticket office at Tampines MRT station at 8am on Jan 19, a staff member said the exchange had been postponed until further notice.