Nets, ComfortDelGro tie up to offer in-app payments for rides

Commuters who have Nets bank cards will now be able to more conveniently pay for their ComfortDelGro cab rides through a new in-app payment function.

The two firms said the new initiative will make it faster and more convenient for Nets users to pay for their cab rides.

The announcement marks the first time that Nets bank card holders will be able to use the cards as an in-app payment mode, with some online merchants also set to provide this option soon. The new initiative, named Nets Click, will benefit people such as students under 16 who do not own credit cards.

In a statement yesterday, Nets and ComfortDelGro Taxi said the initiative will give Nets card holders from DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank a convenient option to pay for their mobile booking and street hail trips.

Currently, ComfortDelGro taxi passengers who want to pay via Nets have to use either the physical card or the Nets QR function on the cab.

For passengers using the physical card, they will have to pass it to the taxi driver, key in the personal identification number on the card terminal and wait for the transaction to be approved.

For those who use the Nets QR function, they will have to scan a QR code on the card terminal with their mobile phone and pay using their bank's digital wallet.

Under the new in-app option, Nets bank card holders can add their cards to the ComfortDelGro booking app and authenticate their identity with a one-time password that will be sent to their registered mobile number.

For ride bookings made via the app with Nets Click selected as the payment option, the payment process will be similar to that of credit cards. The fare is charged to the card without the commuter having to take any additional steps.

For Nets Click payment of street hail trips, commuters will have to scan a QR code on the card terminal in the cab or key in the taxi number in the ComfortDelGro app.

An admin fee of 30 cents to use Nets payment will still apply for trips charged by metered fares. However, commuters who choose ComfortDelGro's flat-fare option will not have to pay the admin fee.

Nets group chief executive officer Jeffrey Goh said: ''It is a handy payment solution if you are out of cash or have forgotten your wallet.

''In time to come, consumers will be able to choose Nets Click and enjoy added convenience when they shop on their mobile devices.''

ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive officer Ang Wei Neng said Nets Click will save time and effort for both taxi drivers and passengers.

As part of efforts to promote the use of the new service, the firms announced that passengers who pay for ComfortDelGro taxi trips using Nets Click from today to end-April next year will be able to enjoy $3 off the fares by using the promotion code ''NETSCLICK''.