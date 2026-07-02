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NEL and SPLRT power system to be upgraded from 2027, to be completed progressively by mid-2030s

LTA said works will be carefully scheduled and done in phases to minimise impact on train operations.

SINGAPORE – Physical upgrading work on the power supply system for the North East Line (NEL) and the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) will start in 2027 and be completed progressively by the mid-2030s.

Responding to queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on July 1 that the upgraded power supply arrangement will provide higher capacity and redundancy than the current set-up.

The system will, therefore, be better equipped to handle operational demands and reduce the risk of power-related disruptions, translating to a more reliable and resilient service for rail passengers.

A tender for this was called on May 18 and will close on Sept 30.

This renewal comes after the Government in February accepted recommendations from a task force looking into solutions to improve rail reliability after a series of disruptions.

The recommendations include an upgrade to the existing power intake at the NEL depot in Sengkang – which supplies power to the line – to one with a higher capacity, and installing more traction power substations that convert electricity from the grid into the appropriate voltage to power the rail system.

The task force said previously that the upgraded power intake would be able to “comfortably” power the entire line by itself while also having a buffer to cater to future needs.

For the longer term, the task force also recommended that a new power intake with a higher capacity be built in the city to act as a back-up for the NEL.

Andrew Ng, an associate professor who specialises in railway technologies at the Singapore Institute of Technology, noted that these large-scale renewal works are necessary to increase power capacity while improving system reliability and operational resilience.

He added that upgrading the power supply system – one of the most critical infrastructural assets in a rail network – will ensure that the NEL and SPLRT can meet future passenger demand and keep up with technological advances.

Describing the upgrading schedule of at least eight years as “reasonable”, Ng said this is because most installation, testing and commissioning activities can be carried out only during limited engineering hours, when trains are not operating.

Passengers, he said, may experience earlier closures of rail services, later openings or reduced train frequencies to facilitate the replacement and testing of equipment.

LTA said works will be carefully scheduled and done in phases to minimise impact on train operations.

“Commuters will be informed in advance should there be any service adjustments required,” it added.

While plans were already afoot for the renewal of the NEL, they are being brought forward by about three years to prevent disruptions down the line.

The NEL was singled out in the task force’s report because a failure of the power switchboard at an NEL depot substation caused an outage in August 2025. This resulted in a three-hour disruption on the MRT line and tripped up the SPLRT for about 10 hours until service was restored completely.

It was one of at least 15 rail disruptions that took place between July and September 2025, prompting the creation of the task force on Sept 19 that year.

Grace Wu, a spokeswoman for SBS Transit , which operates the NEL and SPLRT, said passengers can expect scheduled service adjustments when additional engineering hours are needed for the upgrading works.

“The works will be carefully planned to minimise inconvenience, with advance notice provided, so commuters can plan their journeys ahead,” she said.