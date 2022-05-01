Nearly 280,000 travellers from S'pore crossed land border to Malaysia on Friday and Saturday

SINGAPORE - Close to 280,000 travellers departed Singapore for Malaysia, crossing the land border on Friday (April 29) and Saturday.

The surge in traffic came ahead of Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which fall on May 1 and May 3 respectively.

In its statement on Sunday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said: "In view of the high number of travellers who are expected to return to Singapore over the next few days, traffic congestion is expected at the land checkpoints."

ICA advised travellers to plan ahead and avoid returning to Singapore during the peak hours between 8am on Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday.

Travellers should also factor in time for immigration clearance, and monitor the traffic situation at the land checkpoints. They can do so via ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts or the One Motoring website.

From Sunday, those intending to travel between Singapore and Malaysia can take public buses and cross-border taxis.

ICA said in an earlier statement: "Travellers can take these cross-border bus services instead of driving into Malaysia via private vehicles to avoid getting caught in vehicular congestion."

During the Good Friday long weekend in April, about 436,800 travellers used the land checkpoints. The number for this long weekend is expected to be even higher.

On Sunday, ICA said that to avoid undue delays at the checkpoints and have a smooth immigration clearance, travellers should ensure that their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport must transfer their re-entry permit to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid vehicle entry permit, an approval e-mail from the Land Transport Authority and a valid Autopass card.

ICA reminded all short-term visitors, including in-principal approval holders, that they must submit the SG Arrival Card with the health declaration within three days before they arrive in Singapore.

ICA said: "Travellers are also reminded not to bring in prohibited items. We seek travellers' understanding and patience to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints."