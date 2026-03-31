National standard for EV charging upgraded to include new tech such as wireless systems

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The new standard has updated specifications and guidelines for the design, installation, maintenance and operation of EV charging stations in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – The standard for electric vehicle (EV) charging will be upgraded from April 1 to pave the way for the safe operation and adoption of new technology, such as wireless charging.

The existing Technical Reference 25, in place since 2010, will give way to the Singapore Standard SS 722, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and trade agency Enterprise Singapore in a joint statement on March 31.

The new standard has updated specifications and guidelines for the design, installation, maintenance and operation of EV charging stations in Singapore.

It follows a review carried out between September 2020 and January 2022 by representatives from 27 organisations involved in EVs, including the Singapore branches of carmakers BYD and Tesla.

The review examined the need to include emerging charging solutions, as well as specific infrastructure requirements necessary for the safe installation, maintenance and operation of EV charging stations.

Under the new standard, EVs that can be charged wirelessly do so by simply parking over a charging pad, without needing to plug in. Safety requirements for this nascent form of EV charging are also baked into the standard.

While not widely available globally yet, wireless EV charging has been trialled in Europe, most recently in 2025 in France.

In the south of Paris, a 1.5km public stretch of road has been outfitted with inductive coils underneath the asphalt, which can power EVs as they drive past.

The new standard will also put in place requirements for mobile EV charging systems, or EV chargers that are mounted on moving vehicles and capable of acting as charging points at any location.

It also covers battery charge and swop stations for four-wheelers, in addition to existing guidelines for battery swopping for electric motorcycles.

One of these stations is already open to the public, operating in Tuas specifically for electric heavy commercial vehicles. The other is within the Pasir Panjang port terminal for use by PSA Corp.

Instead of having to stay plugged in at a charger for hours, electric prime movers can simply exchange their depleted batteries for a fully charged one and immediately hit the road.

Direct current EV chargers, which provide fast charging, have also been addressed and are now being aligned with the latest international standards.

The new requirements for them cover stricter temperature controls, enhanced checks on cable insulation, and a more precise power output, all of which “create a safer and more reliable charging experience for EV users”.