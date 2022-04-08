National aviation safety plan to tackle risks that may have arisen from pandemic

SINGAPORE - As more planes take to the skies, with more countries relaxing pandemic restrictions, the authorities here want a smooth, safe journey both in the air and on the ground after a two-year disruption.

Flight crew and air traffic controllers may have lost competency and aircraft may malfunction after prolonged inactivity, so to address these risks, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Friday (April 8) released its first ever National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP).

In it, CAAS flagged other pandemic-related issues, including a loss of familiarity with safety processes, a weakening of safety culture and a loss of safety expertise due to cost-cutting.

These were identified based on information from regional and global sources, and in the context of Singapore's own operating environment, it said.

The safety plan lists 50 actions that Singapore's aviation industry will take over the next three years, focusing on five areas - operational safety, policies and rules, safety management, data and digitalisation, and regional and global aviation safety.

Some examples include reviewing flight crew reactivation and induction training, increasing the frequency of safety oversight activities on aircraft that have been taken out of cold storage, and enhancing runway safety at Changi and Seletar.

There are also plans to modernise aviation safety rules by enacting new laws.

CAAS noted that Covid-19 gave rise to an unprecedented disruption to air operations, and brought on additional safety risks.

"While there have been no fatal accidents (here) in the past two decades, we must continue to upkeep safety and not take safety for granted," it said.

In the NASP, CAAS said there continues to be safety risks inherent to aviation operations that the sector must pay attention to, such as mid-air collisions or the loss of control of an aircraft mid-flight.

Systems component failures and ground occurrences resulting in damage are of particular relevance to Singapore, based on data collected from accident and investigation reports, safety inspections, past trends and industry engagement.

Ground occurrences are accidents that occur while a plane is on the ground, such as at the airport gate or on taxiways.

Measures are already in place to deal with these risks but more actions are being developed, such as the strengthening of safety management capabilities, CAAS said.