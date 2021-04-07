Murals at shipping terminals depict key role of maritime sector in securing Singapore's supplies during pandemic

SINGAPORE - The role of the maritime sector in ensuring the flow of essential supplies into Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic has been memorialised in mural art displays at shipping terminals here.

The 4m by 2m murals at the Jurong Port Administration Building and PSA's Pasir Panjang Terminal highlight the vital role of maritime personnel in maintaining international trade and supply chains despite the pandemic.

The finishing touches to both artworks were added by Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs Chee Hong Tat on Wednesday (April 7), along with senior representatives from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), PSA, Jurong Port and the unions.

The artworks include depictions of infrastructure specific to each of the terminals. For example, the one at the PSA terminals features a quay crane, container cargo truck and container cargo ship, while cement silos and tank terminals appear in the mural at Jurong Port terminal.

Elements such as brightly coloured containers and free-flying sea birds were included to show the vibrancy of the maritime industry amid the uncertainty and challenges brought by the pandemic, MPA said.

The murals were created by local artist Jaxton Su and his team, with PSA and Jurong Port staff lending a hand.

On Wednesday, Mr Chee said the maritime sector can be "very proud" of what it has achieved since the start of the pandemic.

"We kept our ports open and we kept the supply chains going, and this is critical for bringing in essential supplies into Singapore, and also for us to serve as a hub for the region," he said.

Singapore has worked to keep seafarers and maritime workers safe, facilitating over 110,000 crew changes and vaccinating over 25,000 maritime workers, he said, adding that "this effort will continue".

Mr Chee added that the sector also created more job and traineeship opportunities for Singaporeans, showing the resilience of the sector to grow and create jobs despite a difficult operating environment.

He also designed a face mask as a show of appreciation to members of the maritime community for their efforts in maintaining port operations while staying safe by following strict precautionary measures.



A mural at the Jurong Port Administration Building. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN



MPA chief executive Quah Ley Hoon lauded the personal sacrifices made by seafarers, port workers and other front-line personnel.

"Some were away from home for extended periods, others took on some risks as they boarded vessels for their work in the port. MPA is proud of their collective achievement in flying the flag of our port high," she said.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, PSA's regional CEO of South-east Asia, said his staff have shown adaptability, resilience and agility to respond to the challenges of the pandemic.

The hard work of maritime workers is often "far from plain sight of the public", said Jurong Port CEO Ooi Boon Hoe, adding that he hopes the murals can raise awareness of their contribution.