Murals at bus interchanges, MRT stations to help people with dementia find their way home

SINGAPORE - Retired chemical plant superintendent Anjang Rosli, who suffers from young-onset dementia, sometimes leaves home without telling his wife and ends up getting lost.

But now, when the 58-year-old is unable to find his way home, colour-coded arrows and murals at Toa Payoh bus interchange will help to guide him.

This is part of a new initiative called Find Your Way, which is aimed at helping elderly people and those with dementia navigate public transport with colour-coded arrows and illustrations of childhood games that will jog their memories.

Transport operator SBS Transit and Dementia Singapore, which are behind the initiative, consulted people with dementia to create the wayfinders.

The media were given a tour of Toa Payoh Bus Interchange at the launch of the project on Monday (Feb 7).

The interchange is divided into five distinct zones, each represented by a colour-coded illustration of a nostalgic childhood game.

Images of five stones, capteh, paper balls, marbles and "longkang", or drain fishing, on the walls, along with colour-coded floor stickers, show people where to board the various buses.

The nostalgic illustrations help stimulate parts of the brain that deal with long-term memory and cognition, SBS Transit said.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat, who is an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, launched the initiative.

He said in a Facebook post on Monday: "Under the Land Transport Master Plan 2040, we are working towards making our public transport system more inclusive to meet the diverse needs of our commuters.

"I do hope the colour-coded murals will make the bus interchange safer, more inclusive and more accessible for commuters with dementia, and also visually interesting for other commuters."