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MRT reliability stays above 2 million train-km mark for third consecutive month

The North-South Line and Circle Line clocked improvements in reliability, while the remaining three lines held steady.

SINGAPORE – The MRT network registered a third consecutive month of gains in June, with the LRT network showing similar improvement.

On average, MRT trains clocked 2.5 million train-km between delays lasting more than five minutes between July 2025 and June 2026, Land Transport Authority (LTA) figures published on July 17 showed.

This marks the third time in a row that the figure has exceeded two million train-km since November 2024 .

It is also above Singapore’s rail reliability target – measured by mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) – of one million train-km for the entire MRT network.

MKBF is a widely used engineering measure of rail reliability, and shows how far a train travels before it encounters a delay lasting more than five minutes. LTA’s figures are based on a 12-month moving average.

The SBS Transit-operated North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL), as well as SMRT’s East-West Line (EWL), held steady in terms of reliability.

The reliability of the other two lines operated by SMRT – the North-South Line (NSL) and Circle Line (CCL) – rose.

NSL showed the bigger improvement, averaging 1.98 million train-km between delays, up from 1.65 million train-km in May. It, however, remained the least reliable of the five MRT lines.

As for the CCL, it averaged 2.4 million train-km between delays, up from 2.37 million train-km the previous month.

The NEL remained the most reliable MRT line, averaging 4.46 million train-km between delays.

In June, there was no major delay exceeding 30 minutes across the five MRT lines and LRT network, according to LTA’s report.

Train punctuality across the five lines, measured as the percentage of trips completed within two minutes of the scheduled time, improved slightly from 99.1 per cent to 99.32 per cent.

Only the DTL registered a dip from 99.92 per cent to 99.83 per cent, while the other lines improved on their punctuality score.

The proportion of train services that operated on schedule also improved slightly, from 99.81 per cent to 99.82 per cent.

Again, only the DTL experienced a dip, from 99.94 per cent to 99.92 per cent. The other lines either improved or held steady on this measure.

The reliability of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which is excluded from the overall report, held steady in June, averaging 355,000 train-km between delays.

The SMRT-run line is not included because MRT lines in their early stages tend to have significantly lower mileage, owing to relatively low ridership and trains not running at typical frequencies, said LTA.

It also did not encounter a major delay exceeding 30 minutes in June.

The authority added that the line’s performance is expected to improve after it fully opens in 2026 and operations have stabilised.

The fifth and final stage of the TEL, comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations, will open later in the year.

The LRT network’s overall reliability improved in June, with trains averaging 533,000 car-km between delays, up from 497,000 car-km in May.

The SBS Transit-run Sengkang-Punggol LRT recorded 892,000 car-km between delays, improving from 886,000 car-km.

The Bukit Panjang LRT operated by SMRT was also more reliable in June, clocking 293,000 car-km between delays, up from 263,000 car-km.