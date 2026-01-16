Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In 2025, trains on the MRT network travelled 1.606 million train-km between delays, compared to 1.982 million train-km in 2024.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s rail network was less reliable in 2025 than it was the year before, as a result of poorer performance by four MRT lines.

Of the five MRT lines, only the Circle Line (CCL) bucked the trend to perform significantly better than in 2024. The Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) – Singapore’s sixth line – was not included in these measures as it is new.

In 2025, trains on the MRT network travelled 1.606 million train-km between delays, compared with 1.982 million train-km in 2024. This remains above Singapore’s rail reliability target – measured by mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) – of one million train-km for the entire MRT network.

The MKBF, which reflects how far a train travels before encountering a delay of more than five minutes, is a widely used engineering measure of rail reliability. It does not reflect the severity of any disruption.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) gave these numbers in its latest monthly rail reliability report on Jan 16. For the first time, the report also included provisional data for December, rather than only up to November as expected.

These reports will now include such data up to the preceding month to provide up-to-date information on rail reliability, LTA said.

This is the latest change to the way information on rail reliability is presented. Since October 2025, LTA has increased the frequency of the report, and from November 2025, also included reliability indicators other than the MKBF figures.

LTA’s figures are based on a 12-month moving average of the MKBF.

By this measure, the Downtown Line (DTL) clocked 2.787 million train-km in 2025, down from 8.131 million train-km in 2024. Even so, the SBS Transit-operated line was the most reliable.

The second highest-ranked line was the SMRT-operated CCL, which clocked 2.464 million train-km in 2025, up from 919,000 train-km in 2024.

It overtook SBS Transit’s (SBST) North East Line (NEL), which averaged 2.198 million train-km, down from the previous year’s 4.101 million train-km.

Behind NEL is the East-West Line (EWL), operated by SMRT, with 1.265 million train-km in 2025, down from 1.687 million train-km in 2024.

Coming in last was SMRT’s North-South Line (NSL), which posted a drop from 2.485 million train-km in 2024 to 1.099 million train-km in 2025.

There were seven service delays on the five MRT lines in 2025 that lasted longer than 30 minutes. This was the same number as in 2024.

In 2025, the EWL, CCL and DTL had two such major delays each and the NEL had one. There were no major disruptions reported on the NSL in 2025.

Punctuality, trains running on schedule

The LTA also included how the lines fared in terms of punctuality and the proportion of train services that operated according to schedule.

In 2025, 99.84 per cent of MRT trains completed scheduled trips within two minutes of their scheduled times , up from 99.78 per cent in 2024.

The EWL is the only one to have improved - by 0.4 per cent - while the NSL, NEL, CCL and DTL did not fare as well as in 2024. The dips were between 0.02 per cent and 0.13 per cent.

Train punctuality on the overall MRT network improved slightly in 2025 to 99.38 per cent from 99.35 per cent. The EWL, CCL and DTL all posted slightly better results than in 2024 while the NSL and NEL dipped slightly.

Thomson-East Coast Line

The performance of the new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), operated by SMRT, is not included in overall rail reliability results . This is because lines at this stage tend to run significantly lower mileage, due to factors like relatively lower ridership and trains not running at typical frequencies.

Overall, TEL trains travelled 325,000 train-km in 2025, compared to 459,000 train-km in 2024.

The TEL improved slightly when it came to completing scheduled trips within two minutes of their scheduled times , by 0.01 per cent, to 99.62 per cent. Train punctuality was down by 0.1 per cent in 2025, from 99.7 per cent.

LRT improves

Singapore’s LRT network was more reliable in 2025, with trains travelling 429,000 car-km compared to 382,000 car-km in 2024.

Sengkang-Punggol LRT, operated by SBST, posted 1.025 million car-km in 2025, up from 549,000 car-km. SMRT-run Bukit Panjang LRT managed 199,000 car-km in 2025, compared to 232,000 car-km in 2024.

In a press statement, the LTA said that it remains committed to working with rail operators to keep on improving rail reliability.

The LTA also said that the Ministry of Transport will be reviewing the recommendations from the Rail Reliability Taskforce and give a full response to the report by the first quarter of 2026.