MRT and public bus operators given $200m in reliability incentives last year

SINGAPORE - Rail and bus operators in Singapore received an estimated $200 million in reliability incentives last year as the overall performance of the MRT network hit a five-year high, with at least one bus operator showing improvement year on year.

This was against the backdrop of lower public transport ridership due to the pandemic, and a Covid-19 outbreak at bus interchanges that affected about 10 per cent of the 9,500 bus drivers here, leading to longer waiting times and the suspension of five express services last year.