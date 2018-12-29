Higher MRT train and bus fares kick in

SINGAPORE - Increased fares for some train and bus trips have officially kicked in.

From Saturday (Dec 29), commuters pay six cents more on adult card fares for both modes of public transport.

Single-trip train fares and adult cash bus fares have increased by 10 cents, while the prices for monthly travel passes remain unchanged.

Card fare increases for students and senior citizens have been capped at one cent, and their cash fares remain the same as before.

The rise in fares for lower-wage workers and people with disabilities has also been capped at one cent.

The Public Transport Council announced the changes on Oct 30.

The Straits Times earlier reported that the adjustments will translate to an increase of $78.2 million in fare revenues for public transport operators for 2019.

Of that amount, train revenue will rise by $35 million, with SBS Transit seeing a $10.9 million increase and SMRT seeing a $24.1 million hike.

The Land Transport Authority, which administers bus contracts, takes the remaining $43.2 million.

The fare adjustment accounted for a new component called the Network Capacity Factor. This calculates the difference between transport supply and commuter demand.

Other components included changes in core inflation, wages and energy cost.

For a summarised table of the new bus and train fares, please see below.