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MPs to debate future of transport, AI-driven jobs and emerging tech in Parliament next Tuesday

Securing Singapore’s position as a global transport hub while preparing workers for an AI-driven future will be among the key issues when Parliament sits on July 7.

SINGAPORE – Training workers for transport jobs in an AI-driven future and employing cutting-edge technology in the sector are among the issues that will be raised when Parliament sits on July 7.

MPs will also put forth their views on ways to ensure Singapore continues to grow in its role as a global transport hub when the House debates a private member’s motion by Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC MP Tin Pei Ling.

Tin, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Transport, said her motion will focus on reinforcing Singapore’s position as a global transport hub.

It will cover three key issues: strengthening international cooperation, harnessing emerging tech tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous vehicles, and merging physical and digital infrastructure.

“Connectivity is an important critical success factor for Singapore’s long-term economic competitiveness, and this is where we think transport is an important topic,” Tin said.

A private member’s motion allows an MP or Nominated MP who is not a minister to introduce a topic for debate. This is the first such motion to be tabled by a GPC member since the 2025 General Election.

Speaking to reporters on July 3, Tin said the recent conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted travel and trade, is a reminder on the importance of maintaining multiple transport links rather than relying on any single country or region.

With stronger international cooperation – including common rules and standards for AI, data and infrastructure interoperability – Singapore can remain connected across land, sea and air, she added.

Tin also said there is a need to tap emerging technologies and work on more closely integrating physical and digital infrastructure.

Ultimately, the goal is to strengthen Singapore’s position as a global transport hub while creating higher-value jobs and equipping workers – now and in the future – with new skills.

She said: “We want to put in place a more strategic perspective to transport. It has a strategic purpose. It is important to our long-term success.”

The aim, Tin added, is to have a debate, generate ideas, and see how to get the Government to do more in terms of policies and capability building.

Members of the GPC for Transport will also ask whether the Government plans to invest more into AI research and development, digital infrastructure, and workforce training to help workers transition into new transport roles.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia said he will champion stronger partnerships between multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups.

He added that bigger firms are able to take on capital-intensive projects, while SMEs contribute specialised capabilities and start-ups develop new technologies. Stronger tie-ups between the three can help to create good jobs for Singaporeans, he added.

Chia said he plans to highlight examples of practical AI applications in the transport sector and ask for more government support in getting the sector to adopt such technologies.

The country’s success has always depended on its connectivity with the rest of the world, he added.

Singaporeans recognise the world has changed, Chia said. “How do we adapt our strategies for the future? Importantly, how are we going to safeguard good jobs for Singaporeans for many years to come?” he added.

Besides Tin and Chia, other members of the eight-member Transport GPC will be speaking during the debate on the motion. They include Sembawang West MP Poh Li San, who will focus on aviation and sustainability, and Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling, who will touch on jobs and workers.

Tin said she hopes the Government will take steps to strengthen regional connectivity as Singapore assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027 because stronger transport links within the region can boost its collective influence.