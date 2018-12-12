Motorists, watch your speed along Tanah Merah Coast Road

The police will begin using the Average Speed Camera (ASC) system for enforcement action along a stretch of Tanah Merah Coast Road from next Monday.

The 4km-long Tanah Merah Coast Road was chosen for the deployment of the ASC system because drivers are known to speed and race illegally there. The speed limit on the road is 70kph.

The first of its kind to be deployed on Singapore roads, the system comprises cameras at the entrance and exit of the enforcement zone. It will detect and compute the average speed of a vehicle while in the zone.

Signs within the enforcement zone will remind motorists to comply with the speed limit. Lamp posts on which the speed cameras are mounted have been painted in luminous orange to ensure that they are highly visible to motorists.

The ASC system will enable sustained speed enforcement over a stretch of road rather than at a single spot. The system, installed along Tanah Merah Coast Road in the first quarter of this year, has been undergoing testing to ensure its accuracy and robustness.

The police said: "The ASC system will help shape the behaviour of motorists and deter speeding. Road safety is a shared responsibility. All motorists must play their part in keeping our roads safe."

Timothy Goh