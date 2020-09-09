Motorists laud new ERP features but want more streamlined units

Motorists welcome the additional features of the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system, but feel its three-piece on-board unit (OBU) is clunky, inelegant and takes up too much space.

Mr Eugene Ong, 50, said: "Singaporeans love their cars, and they want to preserve the original look and feel as much as possible.

"It would be good if we can have the OBU interface with the infotainment systems - which most modern cars have - so that there is no need for another touchscreen."

As for cars without an infotainment screen that can interface with the OBU, the sales director suggested options for "flexible placement" of the touchscreen.

Freelance writer Lynn Tan, 42, said: "The additional features on the OBU are useful for motorists because not everyone uses driving apps and not every car is equipped with a navigation system with real-time updates.

"But I wish the design of the OBU can be less bulky. For instance, can the processing unit be integrated with the touchscreen without adding to its bulk? If not, can the unit be concealed?"

Retiree Lai Meng, 61, who drives as well as rides a motorbike, said he likes the new features of the new ERP system.

"It also makes sense to do a progressive roll-out of the new system to work out the bugs.

"But I hope distance-based charging can be implemented soon."

He said such charging will encourage "a more judicious driving culture in Singapore and, hopefully, an adjustment to the current front-heavy motoring tax regime".

Ms Tan agreed: "I am all for distance-based charging as it seems like a fairer system. The farther you drive, the more you pay."

Airline pilot Andrew Koh, 39, said: "I cannot comprehend why there is a need for more than one type of on-board unit. Why would bikers and non-bikers require a different display size and type? Wouldn't a three-piece unit mean unnecessarily higher unit cost and technical installation complications?"

He added that having such a system would also require the stocking of multiple components.

Business consultant Albert Lee, 61, said he hopes a distance-based charging platform can be implemented soon so upfront car taxes can be reviewed. "A usage-based charging system must serve its purpose, and not be seen merely as motorists having to pay more."

Car taxes were reduced and more certificates of entitlement released soon after the current ERP system began in 1998.

The Straits Times has asked the Land Transport Authority when the system can start charging for distance and if the project cost of $556 million included a distance-charging feature.