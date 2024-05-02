Motorists can opt to install next-gen ERP processing units in driver’s footwell: LTA

SINGAPORE - Motorists can opt to install the processing unit for their next-generation Electronic Road Pricing system (ERP 2.0) on-board equipment in the driver’s footwell, if their vehicle allows it, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

LTA’s statement on May 2 came in the wake of complaints in recent weeks from motorists, who said the location of the ERP 2.0 processing unit at the passenger’s side of the vehicle made it difficult and unsafe for drivers who had to reach for cards lodged there from the driver’s seat.

The authority said the unit can also be installed in other parts of a vehicle, if the car model does not allow for the unit to be installed in either the driver’s or the front passenger’s footwell. This is subject to safety considerations and technical feasibility.

The change is among improvements to the ERP on-board unit’s features and installation process rolled out by LTA to address feedback after the units were installed in more than 18,000 vehicles.

The on-board unit has three components: the processing unit, an antenna and a touchscreen display, which is optional.

LTA said it has also introduced a button on the unit’s touchscreen display since April 19 following safety concerns raised by motorists.

Pressing this button allows drivers to deactivate their payment cards in order to use complimentary parking tickets at carpark gantries, without removing their payment cards from the processing unit.

Should drivers forget to reactivate the card after leaving the carpark, it will not affect their ERP payments as the correct amount will still be deducted from the card balance when their vehicles reach an active ERP gantry, it added.

Payment firm Nets will also give a free Motoring Card to all motorists with the new ERP 2.0 unit, so drivers can tap this card to enter or exit some private car parks without the Electronic Parking System, instead of reaching for the payment card lodged in their processing unit.

Nets will be announcing more details, said LTA.

At present, most private carparks and all public carparks use the Electronic Parking System.

The installation of the new on-board units began in fleet vehicles, such as buses and motorcycles, in November 2023.

New vehicles registered since May 1 would have been pre-fitted with equipment for the next-generation ERP system.

The authority said it has instructed all motor dealers and importers to consult buyers of new vehicles on where they would like the processing unit installed, and whether they want to install the touchscreen display.

Said LTA: “For owners who choose not to install the touchscreen display, they will still receive a unit of the touchscreen display, so that they have the option to install the display if they change their minds subsequently.”