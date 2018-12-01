Motorcyclist killed in accident on BKE towards Woodlands checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving a car and another motorcycle on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday (Dec 1).

The police were alerted to the accident, which took place on the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint, after the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit, at 1.45pm.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, but he subsequently died, the police said.

The driver was unhurt, and the other motorcyclist suffered abrasions. There were no passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

A video sent in by a ST reader showed that the accident took place on the right most lane of the BKE, and the two motorcycles appear to be foreign-registered vehicles.

ST understands that the 40-year-old motorcyclist had hit the back of the car. It is not clear how the other motorcyclist was involved in the accident.

The police are investigating the accident.