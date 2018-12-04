MOT releases documents on consultations with Malaysia on proposed new flight paths over Seletar Airport

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Transport on Tuesday (Dec 4) released documents on the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore's (CAAS) consultations with its Malaysian counterpart on the proposed Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport.

The ministry said it was releasing three documents, which date back to December 2017, in response to media queries.

They included an extract of the minutes of the 277th Standing Committee to the Aviation Consultative Committee Meeting between Malaysia and Singapore on Dec 5, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the minutes, CAAS presented broad timelines for the implementation of ILS procedures. Among other things, it also updated the meeting that a new passenger terminal building would be constructed in preparation for Malaysian carrier Firefly to operate scheduled services between Seletar and Subang.

The other two documents were e-mails from CAAS to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on Dec 6, 2017 and June 6 this year, requesting CAAM's operational feedback on the ILS procedures.

The ministry said CAAS did not receive a reply.

In a statement accompanying the documents, the ministry also provided details on the more recent exchanges between the two sides:

Aug 7, 2018: CAAS management met CAAM management in Kuala Lumpur to provide more details on the Seletar ILS procedures, and requested CAAM's urgent operational feedback.

Aug 15: An e-mail was sent to follow up on the Aug 7 meeting. The email stressed the urgency of the matter, and requested CAAM's response by Aug 27. There was no reply from CAAM.

CAAS continued to engage CAAM via e-mails, letters and at the sidelines of an International Civil Aviation Organisation event.