Most fuel pump prices rise again, by two to seven cents

Most oil companies have raised fuel pump prices by two to seven cents from October, in line with rising oil prices as world economies continue to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But surprisingly, Shell adjusted its rates yesterday evening by lowering posted prices by one cent across the board.

China-owned SPC, which had long resisted raising its posted rates, jacked up prices by seven cents across all its fuels.

SPC's 92-, 95-and 98-octane petrols are now $2.62, $2.65 and $3.13 a litre while its diesel is $2.20 a litre, according to rates posted by Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore.

Caltex and Esso - the two firms which offer 92-octane fuel - are pricing it at $2.67 and $2.65 a litre respectively.

For the popular 95-octane fuel, prices range between $2.66 at Sinopec and $2.71 at Caltex. The rates for 98-octane are between $3.13 at Sinopec and $3.16 at Esso.

The so-called premium grade petrol is $3.26 at Sinopec, $3.34 at Caltex and $3.40 at Shell.

And diesel is $2.20 at Sinopec, $2.22 at Shell, $2.23 at Esso and $2.25 at Caltex.

As usual, prices after discount differ widely. For instance, Sinopec's 95-octane petrol is the cheapest at $2.08 after credit card discounts, but its network is the smallest.

Next is Caltex, which charges $2.20 for payments with the OCBC Voyage card.

The priciest remains Shell, which charges $2.41 for payments with the UOB One card.