More ways to earn air miles, renew KrisFlyer Elite and PPS Club membership: SIA

SINGAPORE - Jet-setters have new ways to earn air miles even if they aren't catching as many flights as before, amid Covid-19.

Frequent flyers under the KrisFlyer Elite programme and Priority Passenger Services (PPS) Club members will need to chalk up only half the PPS Value or air miles previously required to maintain their membership, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Monday (Aug 31).

The remaining half required for membership renewal will be topped up by SIA.

This applies to memberships which will expire between March 2021 and February 2022, after SIA announced in April that PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite memberships for some would be extended for a year.

Members can also rack up air miles or PPS Value when they buy products at SIA's travel retail brand KrisShop or when they use the airline's digital wallet KrisPay.

"We are very grateful to our PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite members, who have shown unwavering support for Singapore Airlines throughout this unprecedented crisis. By making it easier for them to renew their membership status, we hope to both allay their concerns and show our appreciation for their loyalty," said Ms JoAnn Tan, SIA's acting senior vice-president of marketing planning.

For every $1 spent on KrisShop.com, PPS Club members earn one PPS Value and KrisFlyer Elite members can accumulate three Elite miles.

Members can also top up their KrisPay wallet with KrisFlyer miles which will be converted to KrisPay miles. Every 150 KrisPay miles converted is equivalent to $1, which will earn PPS Club members one PPS Value and KrisFlyer Elite members three Elite miles.

The same earn rate applies, when members spend at KrisPay partners which include Harvey Norman, M1 and various food and beverage outlets.

However, only payment via cash, credit, or debit cards at KrisPay partners will allow members to redeem PPS Value or Elite miles.

Another way to earn PPS Value or Elite miles is by converting reward points offered by SIA's bank partners to redeem KrisFlyer or KrisPay miles.

Members can earn 2,000 PPS Value or 4,000 Elite miles when they convert at least 50,000 KrisFlyer or KrisPay miles in one block by Oct 15 this year.

The measures announced by SIA on Monday add to the national airline's ongoing efforts to support its members. Some measures previously introduced include extending the validity of PPS and Elite Gold Rewards until end-March next year, and until December this year for PPS Club gift vouchers.