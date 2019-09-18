More than one-third of needy families have yet to apply for $30 transport voucher

SINGAPORE - About 192,000 households have benefited from the 2018 Public Transport Voucher Exercise, which disbursed more than $5.8 million to help needy families cope with transport expenses.

This is slightly more than half of the $9 million set aside for 300,000 households after the last fare revision exercise last year.

More than one-third of these households still have yet to apply for the voucher.

The latest annual voucher disbursement exercise, which commenced on Nov 12, 2018, is open for applications till Oct 31, 2019, the Ministry of Transport and People's Association said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Sept 18).

Households with an income of $1,900 or below, or per capita income of not more than $650, are eligible for the vouchers.

Eligible households who have yet to apply are encouraged to do so at their local community centres. Each stands to receive one Public Transport Voucher worth $30, which may be redeemed any time before March 31, 2020.

Households which require more help can apply for additional vouchers through community clubs. The Citizens' Consultative Committees will assess each application and help deserving cases who marginally miss the criteria or provide additional Public Transport Vouchers to households which may be deemed to need more help.