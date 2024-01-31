More than half of van registrations in 2023 were electric; Chinese EV brands most popular

SINGAPORE - There were 1,451 electric vans registered in 2023, representing 52.6 per cent of all registrations of light goods vehicles in the year.

Chinese brands dominated the registrations in 2023, making up seven out of the 10 best-selling brands. The rest were European or Japanese.

These electric vans have a maximum laden weight of up to 3.5 tonnes.

In 2023, electric van registrations formed 43.4 per cent of the total population of electric commercial vehicles in Singapore, which includes goods-cum-passenger vehicles, heavy vehicles and buses.

Chinese manufacturer BYD topped the chart with 310 registrations, accounting for 21.3 per cent of electric van registrations in 2023. It is represented by ST Engineering and sold through a network of dealers.

Trailing behind with 218 units was Shineray, another Chinese producer brought in by EVCo, a joint venture between SMRT subsidiary Strides Holdings and Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firm Dishangtie Green Technology (Hong Kong).

With 156 registrations, France’s Citroen was the best-performing non-Chinese brand for electric vans.

It was 20 units ahead of German brand Opel (136), which was fourth overall.

DFSK, a Chinese manufacturer, came in fifth with 118 registrations, followed closely by the parallel-imported Toyota (117).

There were 17 brands of electric vans available in Singapore in 2023.

The data published by the Land Transport Authority showed that monthly registrations dipped after the first quarter of 2023.

This coincided with a change in emissions-testing regulations and a halving of tax incentives that kicked in from April.

Commercial vehicles not registered before the switchover required a permit under the new testing regime to be allowed for sale. Tax rebates for electric vans were halved from $30,000 to $15,000.

Of the 1,343 electric vans registered by the top 10 brands in 2023, 875 were registered in the first three months of the year, and 468 registrations were spread over the remaining nine months.