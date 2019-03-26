More than 40km of cycling paths to be built in five HDB towns

SINGAPORE - More than 40km of cycling paths will be built in five towns over the next five years, as part of efforts to expand cycling infrastructure here, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (March 26).

Tenders to build the paths - to be located in Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang and Queenstown - will be called later this year, the authority added.

The 7km of cycling paths in Toa Payoh will be a first for the town, which currently has no cycling network. "Existing infrastructure such as bus stops will be redesigned to better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians," the LTA said.

Meanwhile, Woodlands will see 20km added to its current 4km of cycling paths and more than 8km of park connectors. This will make the cycling network for the northern town among the largest here, the LTA said.

The authority noted these paths will connect to key amenities as well as four MRT stations - Marsiling, Woodlands and Admiralty MRT stations on the North South Line and the Woodlands South station on theThomson-East Coast Line, which will open by the end of this year.

An additional 12km of cycling paths will be added to the existing ones in Choa Chu Kang, which currently currently make up just half a kilometre.

The LTA said it is also studying the feasibility of widening the existing footpath along Choa Chu Kang West Flyover to a 2.5m wide shared path.

"This will improve cycling connectivity between Choa Chu Kang town and Yew Tee town, which are currently separated by the Kranji Expressway," said an authority spokesman.

In addition, 150m of cycling paths will be built in Geylang, while 2.3km of such paths will be introduced in Queenstown. These will connect to existing park connectors in these areas and allow residents to cycle directly to the city centre.

The proposed paths will add to the current 120km of cycling paths available islandwide.

By 2030, the authorities expect to have 700km of cycling paths across the island, with a "comprehensive cycling network" in all 26 Housing Board towns.

Separately, the LTA also announced it will call a design consultancy tender later this year to study how to enhance the walking environment within the Jurong Lake District (JLD)and improve itsactive mobility connectivity to neighbouring towns.

"This will complement the existing 15km cycling path network in the JLD and upcoming cycling paths in Taman Jurong that are expected to be completed in 2020," said the LTA , noting this would enhance efforts to make the area - earmarked as the Republic's second Central Business District - a "truly car-lite district".

The Jurong Lake District was one of five areas identified by the LTA as car-lite precincts last November.