Convenient tap-and-go commutes: More Singaporeans using contactless payment for transport

Media professional Zach Neo uses his smartwatch to tap and pay for his MRT commute to the office.

The 39-year-old has not used his stored-value travel card to pay for his bus and train rides since he bought his smartwatch two years ago.

Instead, he uses a credit card stored on his smartwatch to pay for his commutes.

“It’s much easier and faster for me to use my smartwatch, rather than fumble through my wallet to get my stored-value travel card out,” says Mr Neo, who now commutes to his office in One-North two days a week. He works from home three days of the week.

“I don’t even need to top up my stored-value travel card as I pay for my commute with my credit card.”

He is a frequent user of contactless payments, using his smartwatch to pay for shopping or at F&B outlets.

As a result, he hardly carries any cash with him. In fact, he can’t remember the last time he withdrew cash from the ATM.

Contactless transactions replacing traditional payment mode

A survey conducted by Visa last year has shown that Mr Neo is not alone: There has been a growing awareness and an increase in the adoption of contactless payment methods among commuters here.

The 2021 Visa Urban Mobility study, which surveyed 1,061 Singaporean participants above 18 years old (from June 7 to 8, 2021), has revealed that convenience is a key driver in using contactless payments for public transport in the new normal.

The Visa Urban Mobility Study 2021 was aimed at understanding Singaporean consumers’ attitudes towards different modes of transport and receptiveness towards contactless payment methods.​

The survey found that ease of speed of payments was the top reason (51 per cent) for commuters to use the contactless method, while convenience from not needing to top up their stored-value travel cards came in a close second (48 per cent).