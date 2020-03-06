More right-turn arrows, zones for the elderly

Some 1,200 traffic junctions will be fitted with red-amber-green (RAG) right-turn arrows by 2023 to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

There are currently more than 300 junctions, out of the 1,600 here, with this traffic scheme which prevents motorists from making discretionary right turns at junctions.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng gave this update yesterday, in response to a question from Workers' Party MP Png Eng Huat (Hougang).

Mr Png had asked if the Government could "take the guesswork out" for pedestrians who are crossing such a junction.

As per the name, cars can make right turns at such junctions as long as there is a suitable gap in oncoming traffic.

However, two fatal accidents in 2018 involving vehicles making discretionary right turns spurred calls for right-turn arrows to be installed at more traffic junctions. RAG arrows make turnings safer and more controlled, but has the potential to slow traffic down.

If it is not feasible to outfit a junction with RAG arrows, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) noted that it will look into other features like turning pockets, lighted road studs, integrated pedestrian countdown timers, dashed pedestrian crossing lines and "Give Way to Pedestrian" signs.

Separately, Mr Baey also said 15 more Silver Zones will be built in estates such as Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Hougang by 2023 to cater to seniors.

That will bring the number of Silver Zones islandwide to 50. There are 17 zones now, with another 18 by next year.

The Silver Zone scheme involves building traffic-calming measures and senior-friendly road safety features in areas that have a high proportion of senior residents, as well as in areas where there have been past accidents involving seniors.

These zones are also located near amenities such as medical centres so seniors can access them more easily and safely.

Mr Baey said Silver Zones have reduced the number of road accidents involving senior pedestrians by 80 per cent.

Speed limits will also be lowered at certain Silver Zones in future to improve safety, he added.

The speed limit at such zones is 40kmh.

LTA said last November that it would begin a one-year trial next month to reduce the speed limit at the Silver Zones in Bukit Merah View and Jurong West Street 52 to 30kmh.

Wong Kai Yi