More help for travellers with unseen disabilities at Changi Airport

Initiatives comprise lanyard identification, step-by-step airport guide and staff training

Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago

Passengers with invisible disabilities, such as dementia and autism spectrum disorder, can now get more help when travelling through Changi Airport.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said yesterday that it has worked with special needs schools and organisations to launch three new initiatives for such passengers.

They comprise a customisable step-by-step airport guide, identification of lanyards worn by those with invisible disabilities and specialised training for staff.

Mr Damon Wong, vice-president of passenger experience, ground operations and customer service at CAG, said: "Navigating unfamiliar places and procedures while catching a flight can be stressful, especially for passengers whose disabilities may not be immediately apparent.

"The initiatives aim to improve the overall travel experience for passengers with invisible disabilities and we hope they make the airport a more comfortable and accessible place for them."

The airport guide is structured as a social story - a medium with pictures and descriptions that help people with invisible disabilities familiarise themselves with various processes.

CAG said the Changi Airport Social Story will outline the entire airport journey from check-in to boarding, to help passengers and caregivers with their pre-flight preparation.

The social story, which can be downloaded from Changi Airport's website, also lets passengers customise the guide to suit their own journeys. It can also be printed for physical use.

It was jointly developed with educators from Rainbow Centre Training and Consultancy.

Rainbow Centre is a non-profit organisation that seeks to empower people with disabilities to thrive in an inclusive community.

On the recognition of lanyards, CAG has trained airport staff to identify two types of lanyards that may be worn by people with invisible disabilities.

These are the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyard and the Land Transport Authority's May I Have A Seat Please lanyard.

Airport staff who spot these lanyards will offer passengers more help, such as by giving them more time to complete a particular procedure.

More than 300 front-line staff, referred to as Changi Care Ambassadors, have been trained by Rainbow Centre Training and Consultancy. They are identified by gold pins and have the skills to help passengers with special needs.

More staff will undergo the training this year, CAG said.

Mr Arthur Elfin Chiang, assistant director of Rainbow Centre Training and Consultancy, said the centre is heartened by CAG's moves to become a more inclusive airport.

"With the adoption of inclusive practices by CAG to interact with and support persons with disabilities at the various airport touch points, we are confident that their user experience at the airport will be uplifted," he added.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2022, with the headline More help for travellers with unseen disabilities at Changi Airport. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top