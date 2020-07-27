More elderly drivers to receive six-month extension to renew driving licence

SINGAPORE - More elderly drivers with licences that are expiring this year will be given a six-month extension to renew them.

In April, the Traffic Police had granted the extension to motorists who are 65 years old and above, and whose birthdays fall between April 7 and Aug 6 - both dates inclusive - to renew their licence.

The six-month extension will now also be given to elderly drivers whose birthdays fall between Aug 7 and Oct 6, both dates inclusive.

The Traffic Police said on Monday (July 27) the extension is to give the drivers more time to arrange for their medical examinations and their proficiency driving tests if necessary.

Drivers aged 65 years and above must be certified fit to drive by a Singapore-registered medical practitioner for their driving licence to remain valid.

They must undergo such medical examination every three years once they reach 65.

Holders of Classes 4, 4A and 5 licences must be certified fit to drive every year. They must also pass a proficiency driving test.

Class 4 holders are licensed to drive vehicles like trucks, while Class 4A holders drive vehicles like public transport buses. Class 5 licence holders drive heavy vehicles like mobile cranes.

Those aged 75 years old and above cannot hold Classes 4, 4A and 5 licences.

Elderly motorists who are eligible for the extension will receive a letter from the Traffic Police, with details such as when they should go for their medical examination.

They are also encouraged to submit their completed medical examination form online, via the Singapore Police Force e-services portal or the Police @ SG mobile application.

Those who cannot do so can mail the form to, or drop it off in person at, the Traffic Police Headquarters at 10 Ubi Avenue 3. They can also use the self-service terminals there to submit the form.