More customer-centric communications needed during rail disruption: Expert

The task force was formed after at least 15 instances of delays and interruptions across the MRT and LRT networks between July and September.

SINGAPORE – One of the experts advising the task force to improve the reliability of Singapore’s rail network called for a more “customer-centric” approach when communicating with passengers during a rail disruption.

Speaking at a 25-minute media interview on Nov 21, Dr Tony Lee said the information needs of passengers will vary depending on whether they are stranded in the trains, at an affected station, or outside the network and considering if they should travel on an affected service.

Having targeted messages for each group will help passengers make informed decisions about their commute, said Dr Lee, an expert in railway engineering systems for modern transit systems with 40 years of experience.

Dr Lee is part of a five-member independent advisory panel appointed to guide the task force announced in September to raise the reliability of Singapore’s MRT and LRT networks. He was previously the operations and innovation director at MTR Corporation, which is Hong Kong’s rail operator.

The five experts were in Singapore from Nov 17 to 21 to meet with the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit to review their operational and maintenance protocols and measures to improve rail reliability.

They also examined incident response strategies.

The panel had made a similar point about improving communications on Nov 18, after the first day of their visit to Singapore.

Dr Lee also reiterated the panel’s calls for longer closures to perform rail maintenance work, which is something that Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said is on the cards to allow more time for major upgrades to the MRT lines.

The panel had also mooted the adoption of technological advancement in the areas of artificial intelligence and data analytics. Dr Lee said such technologies can help operators anticipate issues and work on them in a timely manner, adding that these tools can help make the rail system more resilient.

He also highlighted the need for the rail sector to have a steady pool of engineering talent and for operators to continue developing its people to be able to tackle daily challenges.

Dr Tony Lee, an expert advising the task force to improve the reliability of Singapore’s rail network, said having messages tailored to the needs of passengers will help them make better travel decisions. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Equipping the rail engineering workforce with the needed technical competencies will help to reduce dependency on equipment manufacturers, he added.

This can help foster a more collaborative relationship between operators and vendors instead of the traditional buyer-supplier model, he said.

During their time in Singapore, the panel members visited the Gali Batu and Sengkang depots run by SBS Transit, as well as the Kim Chuan and Bishan depots run by SMRT.

Dr Lee said the work that the task force has done so far is on the right track, but it will take time to see the results.

“The panel noted the good progress made by the task force in formulating preliminary measures to boost reliability, such as renewing assets that are critical to it. However, experience shows that carrying out these major works safely and professionally will require more and longer engineering hours,” he added.

“This is all hard work. Your public transport workers need your support to deliver a better rail network for everyone,” said Dr Lee.

The other members of the panel are Mr Patrick Bauchart, former vice-president for urban rail signalling in Asia at French signalling system provider Thales; Dr Cai Chang Jun, former deputy general manager of Guangzhou Metro Group; Professor Tsay Huel-Sheng, former chairman and president of Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation, which operates the Taipei Metro; and Mr Kon Shinichiro, managing executive officer of Meidensha Corporation Japan, which provides power supply systems for high-speed rail and metro systems in Japan.

It will submit its final recommendations to the transport minister by the end of 2025.