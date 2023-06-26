More check in early for flights at Changi as passenger traffic nears 90% of 2019 levels

SINGAPORE - More travellers departing Singapore are opting to check in early for their flights at Jewel Changi Airport, with about 14,000 passengers doing so in May at a dedicated facility in the retail complex.

This is an increase of about 40 per cent from April, when roughly 10,000 passengers used the early check-in lounge located on Level 1 of Jewel, said Changi Airport Group (CAG).

It comes as international air travel continues to recover from the impact of Covid-19, with Changi Airport clocking 4.84 million passenger movements in May – 89.5 per cent of 2019 levels.

CAG said the number of passengers using the early check-in service at Jewel, which currently serves 11 airlines across the airport’s four terminals, has grown steadily after the lounge reopened in May 2022 and border restrictions were eased.

Passengers can check in through the Jewel lounge as early as 24 hours before their flights, depending on the airline and destination, or between five and 3½ hours before their flights at another dedicated early check-in lounge at Terminal 1 that currently serves six airlines.

Regular airline counters open for check-in about two to three hours before a flight.

Throughout June so far, more than 500 passengers have used the Jewel facility daily, with almost 800 passengers recorded in a single day on June 4.

In May 2019, before Covid-19 struck, as many as 600 travellers a day opted to check in early at Jewel.

At the time, the lounge there covered almost 70 per cent of all departing flights at Changi.

CAG previously said that early check-in facilities smooth the flow of passengers across peak periods and check-in locations, resulting in less bunching and a better experience for passengers.

Airlines served at the Jewel facility, which operates from 8am to midnight daily, include national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), its budget arm Scoot, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Qantas.

However, some airlines, such as SIA and Qatar Airways, offer early check-in only for selected destinations, while others like Emirates and KLM offer the service only at certain times.

Passengers departing from Terminal 4 with AirAsia, Jetstar or Jetstar Asia can also check in early at the Jewel lounge.