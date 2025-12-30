More backup systems among rail task force’s recommendations to Acting Transport Minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The task force's recommendations include prioritising the renewal of trains, signalling and power systems.

SINGAPORE - A task force looking into solutions to improve the reliability of Singapore’s rail network has submitted its report to Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Comprising senior leaders from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit , and advised by a team of industry experts, the group found that the underlying causes of various rail disruptions between July and September were unrelated.

However, there were several areas for improvement, LTA and the rail operators said in a statement on Dec 30.

One suggestion was for more backup or bypass systems as well as processes that would allow train operations to resume more quickly after a minor fault.

The task force also recommended that the renewal of trains, signalling and power systems - all of which are core systems - should be prioritised.

The time needed to renew these systems should also be shortened, the statement said, adding that more engineering hours should be set aside to achieve this.

This includes rolling out full-day service closures.

The use of technology and data was also emphasised. Examples cited include the use of automation to supplement the work of rail workers when carrying out maintenance.

Confirming he had received the report, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow wrote on Facebook on Dec 30 that the Ministry of Transport will review the findings and provide a full response to the recommendations by the first quarter of 2026.

Chaired by LTA chief executive Ng Lang , the task force includes SMRT group chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping and SBS Transit group chief executive Jeffrey Sim .

Said Mr Ng: “The task force’s work comes at an important time as Singapore juggles ageing existing rail lines alongside rapid network expansion.

“The challenge of operating and maintaining the rail system will only increase as its size and complexity grow. These recommendations will help guide the next steps to be taken to continue strengthening the reliability of our rail network.”

Supporting the task force was a five-member independent panel comprising rail experts from across the globe, including those with experience running metro systems in Taipei and Hong Kong.

The task force’s formation was announced on Sept 19 , following at least 15 instances of delays and interruptions across the MRT and LRT networks in three months.

The panel had made several recommendations when they visited Singapore in November to meet LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit.

One was for the LTA to carry out longer planned shutdowns of parts of the rail network, so that critical maintenance and renewal works can be done safely and efficiently.

Another suggestion was for system designers to gain front-line operational experience, while front-line operators should build up knowledge in system design and the management of assets.

Improving communication to the public was another area that the independent panel brought up, having singled out three groups in particular — those stranded in trains, those in affected stations, and those outside the rail network who might be considering travel on the affected service.

On Dec 3 , LTA announced that the two rail operators will prioritise on-site communication for minor MRT delays to passengers who are directly affected at stations instead of broadcasting a social media advisory on maximum travel time. This followed advice from the rail reliability task force.

Minor delays are those that involve a shorter stretch of the rail network , with service disruptions expected to last less than 30 minutes .

This rankled some passengers who were frustrated by the absence of updates on SMRT’s social media channels during two separate train disruptions in November and December.

Passengers interviewed by The Straits Times had said finding out about a delay only when they get to a station would prevent them from making other transport plans, and could cause them to be late or force them to spend on private-hire car services.

On Dec 12 , LTA announced that it was introducing a one-stop webpage on Dec 13 with real-time updates of rail delays .

Accessible via mytransport.sg/trainstatus , it uses a three-colour classification system.

Green is used to indicate normal service , y ellow to represent minor delays, and orange for major disruption s that will likely take more than 30 minutes to resolve.

The statement on Dec 30 said that beyond the webpage, the task force recommended that more tools be developed to provide real-time, journey-specific information to help commuters plan their journeys in the event of a disruption.

“Maintaining a high level of rail reliability reduces, but does not eliminate, delays and disruptions, which will still happen from time to time,” the statement said.

The task force also recommended improvements to standard operating procedures and adopting a “more commuter-centric” mindset.

The talent pool was another aspect that the task force examined.

It recommended that LTA and the rail operators work together to strengthen the role of the Singapore Rail Academy to raise standards and prepare those in the industry for future challenges.

It also suggested more frequent staff rotations between LTA and the two operators, so that common perspectives and capabilities can be built.