Moov applies to expand shared bike fleet in S'pore

The shared bike population in Singapore could grow further, with home-grown newcomer Moov Mobility looking to expand its fleet.

The firm has applied to graduate from a sandbox licence to a full licence in the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) latest bicycle-sharing licence application cycle.

It currently operates 1,000 bikes in the western part of Singapore, in places like Pioneer and Boon Lay.

Licence applications are open every January and July. Existing firms can apply to expand their fleet, while new firms can apply for sandbox licences to start bike-sharing operations on a small scale.

The latest application cycle closed last Thursday.

In response to queries, the LTA said yesterday that Moov was the sole applicant in this cycle. "We are reviewing the application and will announce the outcome by the end of next month," it said.

The authority did not state how much Moov intended to expand its fleet by. The Straits Times contacted Moov for comments but has not received a reply yet.

Moov told ST last month that it had chosen to start operations in the west because of a good mix of parking infrastructure and riding conditions there.

Its chief operating officer, Ms Sharon Meng, said at the time that the firm would look to expand to more areas in Singapore if it received the LTA's approval to grow its fleet size.

The current number of shared bikes in Singapore stands at about 39,000.

Current number of shared bikes in Singapore.

Other than Moov's 1,000 bikes, local start-ups Anywheel and SG Bike have licences to operate 10,000 bikes and 3,000 bikes, respectively. Chinese firm Mobike is the largest operator, with a licence to operate 25,000 bikes.

Mobike and SG Bike announced this week that they have reached a $2.54 million deal to transfer Mobike's licence and bikes to SG Bike.

In a separate statement yesterday, LTA said Mobike will continue operating under its existing licence, pending the authority's approval of the transfer.