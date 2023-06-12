MOE announces measures to ease school bus driver crunch, including allowing more foreign drivers

SINGAPORE - Selected school bus operators will be allowed to hire more foreign workers, in a move by the authorities to address a persistent driver shortage that has led to firms terminating contracts early.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday announced this and other measures to tackle the labour crunch, including letting school buses use common pick-up and drop-off points from 2024 so that journey times can be shortened and pupils can be picked up later.

MOE met school bus associations and operators on Monday, informing them that they can apply for a higher foreign worker quota for school bus drivers.

“We have decided that it is necessary to provide selected bus operators with limited additional foreign worker quotas to augment the supply of bus drivers on a time-limited basis,” MOE said, without giving further details.

The ministry added that it will work with operators to “phase in more workers based on their needs, taking into consideration the extent of their participation in serving our schools, as well as their demonstrated continued efforts to actively recruit local drivers”.

School bus contracts are awarded through a competitive bidding process using a contract template provided by MOE. This defines the fares that operators are allowed to charge based on how far the addresses are from the school.

MOE also announced that for contracts that start from 2024, operators will be required to serve only pupils living up to 4km from school, down from 6km. An operator can choose to ferry pupils who live farther from school, but the fare would be negotiated separately with the parents and not bounded by the contract.

Operators will also be allowed to designate common pick-up and drop-off points. This is meant to enable drivers to serve more pupils on each school bus route and use larger capacity buses where appropriate, so operators can deploy fewer drivers.

MOE said reducing the number of stops may also help cut overall journey times and allow pupils who are picked up first to board the bus later.

Under the revised contract template, operators would be allowed to submit a second set of fares after the initial two years. The MOE said this was to help operators keep their services sustainable.

Currently, operators cannot raise fares without going through a fresh tender process.

This move comes as operating costs – especially the price of fuel – have risen significantly in recent years, beyond the levels when the contracts were set.

MOE said students who are on its Financial Assistance Scheme, which covers 65 per cent of the monthly school bus fares, can continue to approach their schools for help.