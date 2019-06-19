Model of new ERP readers not finalised yet: LTA

Photographs shared online purportedly showing the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) readers to be introduced next year are not actual depictions of the new on-board unit, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has clarified.

The actual units for the next-generation ERP system will be rolled out progressively from next year, the authority shared in a Facebook post on Monday.

"We are still testing the equipment for the new ERP system, which has not been finalised," LTA said, adding that it is aware of photos circulating online.

The images are actually photo illustrations from a 2016 study conducted by LTA.

The study was not released to the public, and it is unclear how the images made their way online.

The Straits Times had reported on Monday that the existing in-vehicle units will be replaced with the new units progressively from next year.

The first replacement will be free of charge.

Images of the purported new units have been circulating on local sites like MyCarForum.com and transport-related Facebook pages like Roads.sg.

Some show a rectangular device with a screen displaying the ERP sign and what appears to be the cash balance.

The screen also displays transaction history and parking fee information, as well as symbols suggesting there is the possibility of connecting to a Wi-Fi network and other devices via Bluetooth.

In 2016, it was reported that the new unit will be smartphone-sized.

It will be able to alert drivers of priced roads well in advance, inform them of charges, and provide real-time traffic information.

"Related information such as the progressive migration timeline, processes and the 18-month transition period remains the same as what we have shared three years ago," LTA said in its social media post.