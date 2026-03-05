Mixed reactions to $4 flat fare for Punggol AV shuttle service; Grab to offer introductory discount

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Some said the price seems high for short trips, while others felt it is reasonable if the service helps bridge last-mile connectivity gaps in the estate.

SINGAPORE – Punggol residents have had mixed reactions to the $4 flat fare that has been announced for Grab’s self-driving shuttle services, which will begin in mid-2026.

Some said the price seems high for short trips, while others felt it is reasonable if the service helps bridge last-mile connectivity gaps in the estate.

IT professional Seetaramayya Karibandi, 40, said he is keen to try the shuttles, adding that the flat fare seems reasonable if the service proves reliable.

“It will be a good opportunity to experience new transport technology and (see) how comfortable and reliable it is for daily commuting,” said the Punggol resident, who lives near Punggol Plaza.

However, he said the price may feel high for very short trips, compared with fares for bus or MRT rides, though it could still be acceptable if the service reduces waiting time and improves connectivity.

Following the announcement of the flat fare in Parliament on March 4 during the debate on the Ministry of Transport’s budget, Grab said on March 5 that it will offer introductory discounted fares for the shuttle services.

The discounted fares at the start will help the community “transition to this new way of travelling”, the company said.

More details on the discounted fare and how long it will be offered will be shared closer to the start of paid rides, it added.

Passengers will eventually pay a flat $4 per trip, with the fare positioned between public transport and private-hire services, said a Grab spokesperson.

Responding to questions from The Straits Times, the spokesperson said the fare reflects the “specialised nature” of this new service.

The services are expected to improve connectivity to key amenities and transport nodes in Punggol, potentially cutting travel times by up to 15 minutes, compared with public transport.

Before revenue service begins in mid-2026, residents can ride the self-driving shuttles for free from April 1, when public trials begin on two routes in Punggol. Registration for the rides opens on March 25.

The first route connects Punggol West to Punggol East. The 10km journey takes about 35 minutes and stops at Punggol Matilda Court Block 234, Punggol Clover Block 204A, Punggol Plaza and Oasis Terraces.

The second route runs from Punggol West to Punggol North. The 12km journey takes around 40 minutes and stops at Punggol Matilda Court Block 234, Punggol Clover Block 204A, One Punggol (Sam Kee LRT), Punggol Northshore Block 420A and Punggol Coast Mall (bus interchange).

University student Shafiq Guee, 24, said the $4 flat fare may seem high, given that a bus or LRT ride to the same destination costs about half as much, but added that it is reasonable given the novelty of the service.

He said that he would likely use it only for longer trips as the flat fare makes it less economical for travelling just one stop.

Another undergraduate, Ms Cheryl Lee, 21, said the shuttle service was unlikely to replace her bus and LRT trips, as “one AV (autonomous vehicle) ride is more expensive than my entire commute to NUS, and it doesn’t even travel out of Punggol”.

She also noted that the five-seater vehicles and 15-minute frequency may limit capacity.

When the shuttle services start, the fleet will consist of 10 five-seater AVs and one eight-seater AV serving the two routes.

Marketing manager Muhsina Tharika, 38, welcomed the shuttle services, but said a lower price would be more reasonable at the start.

“Considering the service only loops around four stops, pricing it between $2 and $2.50 would be more reasonable,” she said. “If there are more stops, bigger vehicles and a 10-minute frequency, then $4 would be more reasonable.”

Homemaker Nur Adila Ramzali, 40, raised safety concerns following reports of a collision during testing. She asked if there would be compensation or insurance coverage in the event of an accident.

Grab said all passengers are automatically enrolled in a personal accident insurance plan, which protects them from the moment they board the AV ride to when they alight.

“As we roll out public rides in Punggol, we will closely monitor passenger feedback and demand. These insights will help us determine how to better serve the community,” the company said.

Safety operators will remain on board during the initial phase of public rides to supervise the vehicles.

A self-driving shuttle seen during a test drive at the Autonomous Shuttle Roadshow at Punggol Digital District on Sept 20, 2025. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

On Jan 17, an autonomous vehicle operated by ComfortDelGro collided with a road divider during a road test in Punggol. Investigations later found that the incident was caused by human error , after a safety operator caused the vehicle to hit the divider.

The self-driving shuttles have undergone extensive testing, covering more than 25,000km, according to the Land Transport Authority.

The services are operated by Grab in partnership with WeRide.

When paid operations begin in mid-2026, passengers will scan a QR code displayed in the vehicles using the Grab app to pay for their rides.

During the public trial phase, the AV fleet will operate from Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5pm. Passengers will be able to view estimated arrival times for the shuttles in the Grab app.

Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling said that residents are naturally curious about the technology, safety and cost.

“The AV shuttle fare has been indicated at around $4, and it remains to be seen whether AVs will be positioned as a premium service or eventually integrated into the wider public transport network,” she added.

Ms Yeo noted that AV shuttle services are “inherently different” from public buses, and offer added convenience through pick-up and drop-off points within estates, neighbourhood centres and malls. “This could make them particularly useful for first- and last-mile connections within towns,” she said.

ComfortDelGro will operate a third route linking Punggol East to Punggol North using vehicles supplied by Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai.