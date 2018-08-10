Metal pole smashes into van travelling on TPE, police investigating

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating an incident where a metal pole smashed the windscreen of a van travelling on the Tampines Expressway (TPE). The incident happened on Tuesday (Aug 7).

The 31-year-old driver, who is identified as Rasyid Epvmc on his Facebook, said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that he was lucky that the piece of metal did not hit his face as it pierced the glass. He also said that he managed to pull over to the road shoulder.

The Straits Times understands that it is not known where the metal pole came from.

In a video and photos posted by the driver, the pole can be seen jutting out of the van's windscreen with a web of cracks in the glass spreading out from it.

Glass fragments are seen scattered all over the dashboard, the passenger and driver seats, and the floor of the vehicle.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident on the TPE towards Seletar Expressway before Punggol Exit at 4.57pm. The driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.