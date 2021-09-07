Sprinklers in MCE tunnel activated on Sept 7, but no fire reported

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the water-based firefighting system in the eastbound tunnel of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) was set off on Tuesday afternoon (Sept 7).

LTA said the sprinklers were automatically activated at around 12.55pm, near the exit leading to Fort Road towards East Coast Parkway in the direction of Changi Airport.

LTA told The Straits Times there was no fire within the tunnel.

Videos showing water spraying on vehicles were circulating on social media platforms with traffic congestion at the exit.

LTA said the water discharge was switched off at around 1pm, and traffic resumed.

It is investigating the cause of the incident.

This is not the first time sprinklers were activated in the partly-undersea tunnel.

In March 2019, fire sprinklers were accidentally triggered in the MCE after the East Coast Parkway/Fort Road entrance.

Separately, a section of the eastbound MCE tunnel was closed for two hours due to a burst water pipe in January 2018.

In May 2017, sprinklers before the exit to Fort Road were accidentally set off.

And in April 2015, a contractor working in the tunnel had accidentally activated the water-based firefighting system.