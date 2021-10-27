Massive jam after collision between trailer and car on PIE

Traffic was brought to a crawl after an accident involving a trailer and a car occurred before noon yesterday on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The police said they were alerted at 11.03am to the accident near the Thomson Road exit towards Tuas, and that no injuries were reported.

In online footage of the incident, hundreds of cars were seen stuck behind a stationary truck that obstructed three lanes of the expressway. Motorists had to use the first lane to slip past the truck before the authorities arrived.

The jam stretched back all the way past the section of the PIE near St Andrew's Junior School, more than 3km away, based on what was seen in another video uploaded on social media.

It is believed the truck driver slammed on his brakes after he knocked into the rear of the car while switching lanes, causing the trailer to spin and end up perpendicular to the road.

It is understood that by 4pm, the vehicles involved in the accident had been removed and all lanes were reopened.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 11.20am but its assistance was not required.

The police said investigations into the accident are under way.

In a separate incident on Monday, two cars were believed to be racing along Yio Chu Kang Road at around 8.30pm when one of the drivers lost control and slammed into a third vehicle.

The cars were seen weaving past the traffic near Serangoon Garden Way, in a video uploaded on Facebook. It is understood that the footage was taken from the on-board camera of the blue Volkswagen Scirocco that crashed. It was seen tailing a black hatchback several car lengths ahead.

Moments after the two cars sped past a traffic junction, a sport utility vehicle (SUV) turned into their lane.

The black car swerved past the SUV but it appeared that there was no time for the blue car's driver to react. It collided with the SUV and came to a halt in the middle of the road.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.35pm and tended to two people who refused to be taken to the hospital.

The police said they are investigating the matter.