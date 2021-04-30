Mandatory online theory test for e-scooter and e-bike riders to start from June 30: LTA

SINGAPORE - Mandatory online theory tests for electric scooter and electric bicycle riders will begin from June 30, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (April 30).

The handbooks for both theory tests have been published online, and will cover three modules for both groups of riders.

They comprise general information on active mobility devices, pre-journey and equipment checks, as well as the rules and codes of conduct for using the devices.

In a Facebook post, the LTA said the theory test will comprise multiple-choice questions and be available online.

More details will be provided at a later date.

The announcement comes after the Active Mobility Advisory Panel first proposed a mandatory test in September 2019, following a spate of accidents involving mobility devices and the death of a cyclist after a collision with a speeding e-scooter rider whose device did not meet regulations.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng had said in March that the mandatory tests will take effect from the middle of this year.

This will ensure that all riders of such motorised devices know the rules and codes of conduct, he said during the debate on his ministry's budget in Parliament.

E-bike and e-scooter riders who want to view the handbooks can access them at this link or this link.

The guides will be published in other languages subsequently.