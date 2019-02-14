Man taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Chinatown

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital after being run over by a bus in Chinatown on Thursday (Feb 14).

The police were alerted to the accident between a bus and the man at the junction of Cross Street and South Bridge Road at 1.59pm.

The 45-year-old man was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Footage of the accident circulating on social media showed that the man was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing when he was hit by the bus, which was making a left turn at the junction.

After initial contact with the pedestrian, the left front wheel of the bus appears to roll over the man.

It is not clear if the traffic was in favour of either party when the accident took place.

The police are investigating the accident.